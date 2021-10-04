Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif. — Facebook/File

NUREMBERG: The body of legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif is being transported to the airport after the performance of his funeral prayers in Nuremberg, Germany, sources said Monday.

The sources said that Sharif's body would be transported to Karachi via Munich, while the widow of the deceased comedian, Zareen Ghazal, will be travelling to the port city tomorrow morning (October 5).

Sources added that Umer's body will be reaching Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The comedian passed away on October 2, three days after his stay in Germany. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States (US) for medical treatment, but the departure had to be postponed due to his critical condition.



He had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

He was shifted to the hospital after the air ambulance carrying Umer Sharif made a scheduled landing in Germany.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, to an Urdu-speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.