 
pakistan
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif. — Facebook/File
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif. — Facebook/File
  • Sources say Umer Sharif's body will be reaching Karachi from Munich in the wee hours of Wednesday.
  • Widow of the deceased comedian, Zareen Ghazal, will be travelling to Karachi tomorrow morning (October 5).
  • His funeral prayers were performed in the German city of Nuremberg.

NUREMBERG: The body of legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif is being transported to the airport after the performance of his funeral prayers in Nuremberg, Germany, sources said Monday.

The sources said that Sharif's body would be transported to Karachi via Munich, while the widow of the deceased comedian, Zareen Ghazal, will be travelling to the port city tomorrow morning (October 5).

Sources added that Umer's body will be reaching Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

Related items

The comedian passed away on October 2, three days after his stay in Germany. He was expected to resume his travel to the United States (US) for medical treatment, but the departure had to be postponed due to his critical condition.

He had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

He was shifted to the hospital after the air ambulance carrying Umer Sharif made a scheduled landing in Germany.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, to an Urdu-speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab: Another fake vaccine entry made under Nawaz Sharif's name

Punjab: Another fake vaccine entry made under Nawaz Sharif's name
Shafaat Shah reacts to Pandora Papers, says property transaction misrepresented

Shafaat Shah reacts to Pandora Papers, says property transaction misrepresented
Govt's legal team to hold meeting on Pandora Papers: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt's legal team to hold meeting on Pandora Papers: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan check-post
FBISE announces annual matric results

FBISE announces annual matric results
Haroon Rashid tipped for new SAPM on Petroleum

Haroon Rashid tipped for new SAPM on Petroleum
Opposition leaders slam PM Imran Khan over financial secrets revealed in Pandora Papers

Opposition leaders slam PM Imran Khan over financial secrets revealed in Pandora Papers
PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat resigns, again

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat resigns, again
Pakistanis among top five buyers of UK properties through offshore companies

Pakistanis among top five buyers of UK properties through offshore companies
Is owning an offshore company legal or not?

Is owning an offshore company legal or not?
PM Imran Khan launches Kamyab Pakistan Programme

PM Imran Khan launches Kamyab Pakistan Programme
Pandora Papers: Financial secrets of Pakistan's rich, powerful exposed

Pandora Papers: Financial secrets of Pakistan's rich, powerful exposed

Latest

view all