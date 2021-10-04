 
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘building a brand’ with NYC visits

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘building a brand’ with NYC visits
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘building a brand’ with NYC visits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for attempting to “build their independent brand” by using NYC as a stepping stool to “something new.”

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and during his interview with Express, he claimed, “It doesn't really come as any surprise that the story coming back to me from a very good source is that Harry and Meghan now see themselves being pitched out in New York. Now, this could mean yet another move but why?”

“Now the real reason apparently why Harry and Meghan have fallen in love with the Big Apple is simply this - as ever now they are not royals but micro-celebrities, they have to think about how they can build their brand, make money. All the big influencers are not necessarily out in California.”

Before concluding Mr Sean added, “As they've seen over the last 18 months, what was once the golden days of Hollywood seemed to have really petered out, streaming seems to be the way forward.”

More From Entertainment:

First Russian film in space an ‘experiment’: director

First Russian film in space an ‘experiment’: director
Gordon Ramsay opens up about daughter's 'difficult' sexual assault ordeal

Gordon Ramsay opens up about daughter's 'difficult' sexual assault ordeal

Watch: Orlando Bloom rushes to Katy Perry’s aid at Power of Women event

Watch: Orlando Bloom rushes to Katy Perry’s aid at Power of Women event
Cardi B fawns over Offset Balenciaga Fashion Week debut

Cardi B fawns over Offset Balenciaga Fashion Week debut
PFW: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber get 'The Simpsons' makeover

PFW: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber get 'The Simpsons' makeover
Billie Eilish to play Sally in live-action ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Billie Eilish to play Sally in live-action ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard turn up the heat in Paris

Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard turn up the heat in Paris
Blake Shelton pens loving birthday note for wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton pens loving birthday note for wife Gwen Stefani
Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year
'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute

Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute
Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

Latest

view all