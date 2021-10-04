 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 04 2021
Twitter trolls Mark Zuckerberg after WhatsApp, Facebook face outage

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Twitter trolls Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. — Twitter

The social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram went down on Monday night, with the companies saying that they were working on fixing the outage.

Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services, showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram worldwide.

The social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

Another major social media platform Twitter remained up and running, with the users taking to the micro-blogging website to troll Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Here's what Twitter has to say:


