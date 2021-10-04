 
Monday Oct 04 2021
WhatsApp responds to Twitter on Twitter

Monday Oct 04, 2021

The logos of Twitter (left) and WhatsApp. — Twitter
Commonly-used social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram went down on Monday, with thousands of users across the globe being unable to access them.

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.

However, amidst the issue which affected the entire globe, Twitter and Facebook-owned WhatsApp have engaged in banter.

Responding to the outage, Twitter said: "Hello literally everyone."

Not shying away from the outage, WhatsApp responded: "Hello!"

 — With additional input from Reuters.

