Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Adele fans go wild about the release of her new album

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Music icon Adele has left fans guessing about the release of her new album as major clues suggest it's happening any day now.

The London -born singer is stirring up some serious hype for her upcoming album with Twitter going wild with speculation about when it will drop.

Adele's clues making fans believe that her highly anticipated album - and her first release in almost six years - could be imminent.

Their belief adds on to a mysterious stunt across the world last weekend, where the number 30 was screened across billboards and projected onto buildings in major cities.

Adele fans are convinced the star's comeback announcement is imminent. The number, with the same teal background, was spotted in Ireland, Dubai, Rome, Tokyo and London.

It’s believed that these were a hint at Adele’s new album, following her previous tradition of naming them after her age when writing.

The 33-year-old released 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, and 25 in 2015. Fans also noted it was a similar font to what she’s used in the past. The age of 30 was prominent for the star, who split with her husband Simon Konecki that year.

