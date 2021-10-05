 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

PMC makes important announcement about MDCAT exams

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

A file photo of the PMC building.
A file photo of the PMC building.
  • PMC suspends facility to review and download MDCAT results. 
  • Candidates will not be allowed to review, download test till post-exam analysis is not completed. 
  • Final result will be announced by week end after completion of post-exam analysis, says PMC. 

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced that the results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be issued by next week. 

In a social media post, the PMC announced that the MDCAT is "currently going through an independent third party post-exam analysis as per international standards." 

The PMC said that as a result, the facility to review and download the interim MDCAT result has been disabled till the post-exam analysis is not complete.

"Upon completion, the final result will be announced by the end of the week. Applicants sitting for the 9th October 2021 exam will only receive the final result," it added. 

Post-exam analysis to ensure transparency in MDCAT system: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan had said a day earlier that the post-exam analysis will ensure transparency in the examination system.

Dr Faisal Sultan revealed that the step was taken to ensure the confidence of parents and students remained in the MDCAT system. 

He said analysts will be fully empowered to freely analyse the MDCAT exam, adding that marks will be awarded on all unclear or doubtful questions. 

The prime minister's aide further clarified that marks will also be given to students in cases where there are more than one correct answer in the multiple choice questions. 

More From Pakistan:

The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy

The Pandora Papers and Pakistan’s ‘no questions asked’ policy
How can the PML-N make a comeback in 2023?

How can the PML-N make a comeback in 2023?
In a first, Islamabad to get air security unit with 12 drones

In a first, Islamabad to get air security unit with 12 drones
Ex-defence production secretary's wife responds to Pandora Papers' revelation

Ex-defence production secretary's wife responds to Pandora Papers' revelation
Has the NAB deputy chairperson resigned?

Has the NAB deputy chairperson resigned?
Sacrifices of martyrs won’t go to waste: COAS Gen Bajwa

Sacrifices of martyrs won’t go to waste: COAS Gen Bajwa
Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP

Contention recurs between Sindh CM Shah and IGP
Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed 'unaware' of talks with TTP
PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations

PM Imran Khan forms high-level cell to probe Pandora Papers' revelations
We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl

We will not accept electoral reforms: Fazl
Mufti Aziz, six others formally charged with sexual assault of madrassah student

Mufti Aziz, six others formally charged with sexual assault of madrassah student
Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany

Umer Sharif's body being transported to airport after funeral prayers in Germany

Latest

view all