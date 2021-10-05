PMC makes important announcement about MDCAT exams

A file photo of the PMC building.

PMC suspends facility to review and download MDCAT results.

Candidates will not be allowed to review, download test till post-exam analysis is not completed.

Final result will be announced by week end after completion of post-exam analysis, says PMC.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced that the results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be issued by next week.



In a social media post, the PMC announced that the MDCAT is "currently going through an independent third party post-exam analysis as per international standards."

The PMC said that as a result, the facility to review and download the interim MDCAT result has been disabled till the post-exam analysis is not complete.

"Upon completion, the final result will be announced by the end of the week. Applicants sitting for the 9th October 2021 exam will only receive the final result," it added.

Post-exam analysis to ensure transparency in MDCAT system: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan had said a day earlier that the post-exam analysis will ensure transparency in the examination system.



Dr Faisal Sultan revealed that the step was taken to ensure the confidence of parents and students remained in the MDCAT system.

He said analysts will be fully empowered to freely analyse the MDCAT exam, adding that marks will be awarded on all unclear or doubtful questions.

The prime minister's aide further clarified that marks will also be given to students in cases where there are more than one correct answer in the multiple choice questions.