Umer Sharif's mortal remains en route to Pakistan: Amb Dr Muhammad Faisal

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif. — Facebook/File

Ambassador Faisal says mortal remains of Umer Sharif are being sent to Pakistan from Germany.

Shares update on the transfer of deceased Sharif to home country via Twitter post.

Says the deceased to be shifted to Karachi “shortly” through Turkish Airlines.

The mortal remains of veteran Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif are being sent to Pakistan from Germany, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Tuesday.

Amb Faisal shared the update on the transfer of deceased Sharif to the home country in a Twitter post.

According to Amb Faisal, the deceased will be shifted to Karachi “shortly” through Turkish Airlines while Sharif’s widow will be on the same flight to Pakistan.

“Mortal remains of Mr Umer Sharif are being flown to Karachi, Pakistan, shortly, via Turkish Airlines. His wife would accompany [the body] on the same flight,” wrote Amb Faisal.



The legendary comedian died in Germany last week after being admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg after his health condition deteriorated while enroute to United States for medical treatment.



He was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.

The deceased is expected to be received in Karachi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Authority finalised all the arrangement at the Karachi airport to receive the mortal remains of Sharif, after which he will be laid to rest in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.