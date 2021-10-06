Punjab Bar Council suspends licence of lawyer for vandalising LHC's copy branch

Advocate Majid Jahangir is smashing glasses of windows at the LHC Copy Branch. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council on Wednesday suspended the practicing licence of a lawyer named Advocate Majid Jahangir for vandalising and smashing screens of counters at the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Copy Branch.

The decision was taken in the Punjab Bar Council's meeting held in Lahore today, headed by the council's vice-chairman.

Earlier today, Advocate Majid Jahangir lost his temper over the delay in provision of documents and started smashing the screens of counters and glasses of windows at the newly-constructed LHC's copy branch with a baton after a verbal brawl with the court officials.

According to a spokesperson of the LHC, security officials have arrested the lawyer and registered a case against him. Terrorism clauses have been added to the FIR against the lawyer, said the spokesperson.