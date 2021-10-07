 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Stakeholders to be taken on board on national census’, PM Imran assures MQM-P

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with MQM-P lawmakers. Photo Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with MQM-P lawmakers. Photo Radio Pakistan
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan assures MQM-P that all the stakeholders will be taken into confidence over the national census.
  • The meeting discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh.
  • “There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the EVMs on the electoral process in Pakistan,” says PM Imran. 

ISLAMABAD: In order to address MQM-P’s reservations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured the government’s allied party that all the stakeholders will be taken into confidence over the national census, The News reported. 

A delegation of MQM-P comprising Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari called on him in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar was also present during the meeting.

Related items

The participants discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh. “Institutions are independent in the current era of government,” the prime minister told the MQM-P lawmakers.

‘EVM will bring transparency’

Talking about the electoral reforms and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general election, PM Imran said that the EVM will bring transparency in the election process. “There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machine on the electoral process in Pakistan,” the prime minister emphasised.

The meeting noted that the government and allied parties are working together for the development of Sindh and especially Karachi.

The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on the federal government's plans to improve public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

Secret documents reveal how offshore company dealt with banks' suspicion

Secret documents reveal how offshore company dealt with banks' suspicion
At least 20 killed, hundreds injured after powerful earthquake jolts Balochistan

At least 20 killed, hundreds injured after powerful earthquake jolts Balochistan
Major legislative bodies will no longer fall within NAB's authority

Major legislative bodies will no longer fall within NAB's authority
Faisalabad: FIA arrests 2 in child pornography case with help of US organisation

Faisalabad: FIA arrests 2 in child pornography case with help of US organisation
WATCH: People chant slogans against Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot

WATCH: People chant slogans against Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot
SHC tells authorities to 'stop extortion in the name of charged parking' in Karachi

SHC tells authorities to 'stop extortion in the name of charged parking' in Karachi
President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

President Alvi accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman
Five Balochistan cabinet members, irked with CM Jam Kamal, decide to resign

Five Balochistan cabinet members, irked with CM Jam Kamal, decide to resign
UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory

UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistanis in latest travel advisory
Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance

Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance
World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA

World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA
Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP

Latest

view all