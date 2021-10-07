‘Stakeholders to be taken on board on national census’, PM Imran assures MQM-P

Prime Minister Imran Khan in meeting with MQM-P lawmakers. Photo Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures MQM-P that all the stakeholders will be taken into confidence over the national census.

The meeting discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh.

“There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the EVMs on the electoral process in Pakistan,” says PM Imran.

ISLAMABAD: In order to address MQM-P’s reservations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured the government’s allied party that all the stakeholders will be taken into confidence over the national census, The News reported.

A delegation of MQM-P comprising Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari called on him in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar was also present during the meeting.

The participants discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh. “Institutions are independent in the current era of government,” the prime minister told the MQM-P lawmakers.



‘EVM will bring transparency’

Talking about the electoral reforms and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general election, PM Imran said that the EVM will bring transparency in the election process. “There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machine on the electoral process in Pakistan,” the prime minister emphasised.

The meeting noted that the government and allied parties are working together for the development of Sindh and especially Karachi.

The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on the federal government's plans to improve public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.