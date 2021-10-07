 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle Beauty? Duchess of Sussex reportedly to launch cosmetics line

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Meghan Markle Beauty? Duchess of Sussex reportedly to launch cosmetics line

Meghan Markle may be looking to venture into the world of beauty as she is reportedly pondering over the idea to release her own range of cosmetic items.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan was spotted paying a visit to American marketing mogul Bill Guthy in California.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in the company of her mother Doria as well as Prince Harry as they visited the home.

The trio was seen visiting his home multiple times between February and March.

It is pertinent to mention that Guthy is the one half owner of the Guthy-Renker company which has previously made deals with A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Cindy Crawford.

It is said that the Sussexes enjoy a relationship with Guthy so close that they have hired the latter’s own private jet on one occasion. 

More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus:Osman Season 3 episode 1': Latest event leaves Osman Bey devastated

'Kurulus:Osman Season 3 episode 1': Latest event leaves Osman Bey devastated

Prince William, Harry’s ‘jealous fights’ over royal budget ‘always to be’

Prince William, Harry’s ‘jealous fights’ over royal budget ‘always to be’
Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to leave Kensington bubble and ‘earn own income’

Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to leave Kensington bubble and ‘earn own income’
French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

‘Jaded’ Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘rambunctious’ royal education: report

‘Jaded’ Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘rambunctious’ royal education: report
The royal family’s income sources exposed: source

The royal family’s income sources exposed: source
Cardi B gratefully thanks Selena Gomez for baby gift

Cardi B gratefully thanks Selena Gomez for baby gift
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘hopeful’ settlement agreement will ‘break the case’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘hopeful’ settlement agreement will ‘break the case’
Prince William ‘furious’ once Kate Middleton’s stress leaked to the press

Prince William ‘furious’ once Kate Middleton’s stress leaked to the press
Sources explain the real reason Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ended up splitting

Sources explain the real reason Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ended up splitting
‘Squid Game’ director shoots down allegations of the Netflix hit being plagiarized

‘Squid Game’ director shoots down allegations of the Netflix hit being plagiarized

Angelina Jolie offloads her stake in French estate amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Angelina Jolie offloads her stake in French estate amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Latest

view all