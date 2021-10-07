Meghan Markle Beauty? Duchess of Sussex reportedly to launch cosmetics line

Meghan Markle may be looking to venture into the world of beauty as she is reportedly pondering over the idea to release her own range of cosmetic items.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan was spotted paying a visit to American marketing mogul Bill Guthy in California.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in the company of her mother Doria as well as Prince Harry as they visited the home.

The trio was seen visiting his home multiple times between February and March.

It is pertinent to mention that Guthy is the one half owner of the Guthy-Renker company which has previously made deals with A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Cindy Crawford.

It is said that the Sussexes enjoy a relationship with Guthy so close that they have hired the latter’s own private jet on one occasion.