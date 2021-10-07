 
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Watch: 'Desi Karen' throws a tantrum, refuses to show vaccination card at restaurant

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

  • Customer accuses restaurant of violating Pakistan's Constitution, invading medical privacy by asking for vaccination proof.
  • Refuses to wear a mask and films the staff.
  • Staff tries to explain that asking for a vaccination certificate is in line with govt's coronavirus SOPs.

KARACHI: An argument arose between a customer and staffers at a restaurant in the metropolis after the customer refused to wear a mask or show her vaccination certificate.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the customer — who claimed to be a human rights activist — accused the restaurant staff of "violating her constitutional right" after they asked her to show her vaccination certificate.

In the viral video, the customer — who stood inside the restaurant without wearing a mask — could be seen shouting at one of the staffers for "trying to invade her medical privacy" by asking for a vaccination certificate.

The customer could also be seen filming the restaurant staff with her phone as she spoke and called one of the staffers an "idiot" for wearing a mask.

The restaurant staff, as seen in the video, repeatedly told the customer that they were asking for the vaccination certificate as per the government's mandated coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). However, it fell on deaf ears as the disgruntled customer stormed out of the restaurant. 

Murtaza Wahab praises restaurant staff for 'doing the right thing'

Following the incident, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter and appreciated the restaurant staffer, Asad, for "doing the right thing and standing up against such rude behaviour."

"I was a fan of your sandwiches and now also a fan of your calm assertiveness," Senator Wahab wrote.


