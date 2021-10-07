Is your WhatsApp backup end-to end encrypted?

 
Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that makes the app's backup end-to-end encrypted for iOS users.

The new update would enable “end-to-end encrypted backup” which makes WhatsApp automatically backup users’ encrypted chat history on iCloud.

By enabling this feature on their iOS, users can secure their backup from unauthorised access.

When WhatsApp backup is end-to-end encrypted, nobody — including WhatsApp, Facebook and Apple — can see its content, because it’s encrypted using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

