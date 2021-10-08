Lost your phone? This app can help get it back

Punjab police unveils smartphone app to help prevent theft and sale of mobile phones and recover stolen sets.

The e-Gadget Monitoring System was developed with the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

The app can be downloaded by users of both Apple and Android phones.



App launching in Lahore; will be extended to other areas if it is a success.



LAHORE: The Punjab police department has introduced a new smartphone application to prevent the theft and sale of mobile phones and recover them if they get stolen or snatched.

The Capital City Police Lahore developed the application — the e-Gadget Monitoring System — in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Users can download it from both the Google Playstore and iOS App Store.



The pilot app's launch ceremony took place at the DIG Investigations Lahore office. Capital City Police Chief BA Nasir attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Several police high-ups including DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Wahid, DIG Operations Waqas Nazeer, SSP Admin Mutazir Mehdi, SSP Investigations Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (CRO) Ahsan Saifullah, senior police officers, trade leaders and media representatives also attended the event.



How it works



Traders in the mobile phone industry will easily be able to register themselves using the e-Gadget app. Shopkeepers will store the IMEI numbers of each mobile phone in the app so that the police may access the database for stolen gadgets.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir called the app a revolution as according to him, its effective use would minimise cellphone theft by 60% to 70%. He promised merchants that the app would assist them to safeguard their businesses.

In case a mobile phone is stolen, the police will be notified promptly via the app and an FIR will be instantly uploaded there.

The Lahore police chief further said stolen devices were being sold and purchased as the data of stolen mobile phones was not available online.

Nasir said once the app gets success in Lahore, its scope would be expanded to other areas as well.

DIG Dr Inam Wahid said businesses for mobile phone sales, repair and software installation will save the IMEI number on the app for each phone. As a result, a database of stolen mobiles will be available to the police and thieves will not be able to sell the mobile anywhere.

Customers will be able to use the app to verify if they are being sold a stolen device.



Guarding against stolen vehicles



Meanwhile, the Punjab police also wants all citizens to ensure at the time of purchasing a vehicle that they are not buying a stolen automobile. Citizens are advised to contact the Punjab police's Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) for the Vehicle Verification Certificate to ensure the vehicle is not stolen.



