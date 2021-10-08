Britney Spears not expected to 'fend for herself' after conservatorship drama

The pop icon's dad is seemingly stressed over how she will manage her financial affairs

Britney Spears is not expected to earn and provide for herself after her father, Jamie Spears, steps down from her conservatorship.



The pop icon's dad is seemingly stressed over how she will manage her financial affairs after he gets removed as conservator.

A source close to the conservatorship revealed to Page Six, “There is genuine concern on Jamie’s end that challenges will come up in Britney’s day-to-day life when and if the conservatorship ends and that she will not know how to handle them properly."

On the other hand, an insider from Britney's camp retorted back saying, "Jamie acts like Britney will be thrown to the wolves and expected to fend for herself without any help, but she’ll have a strong support system around her, including her new fiancé, Sam Asghari.”

A Los Angeles judge ordered to remove Jamie as the sole conservator of his daughter's affairs on September 29.

Earlier, the singer deemed her father 'abusive' during a 20-minute testimony in June.