School children aged 12 and above must be fully vaccinated by November 30: Dr Sultan

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan. — APP/File
  • Govt makes vaccination mandatory for school children aged 12 and above by November 30.
  • Saturday has been fixed as a special day for the purpose, besides last weeks of October and November.
  • Dr Sultan urges parents to not hesitate in getting their children inoculated as the approved vaccines are safe.

The government has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign for school children under which it is mandatory to get them fully vaccinated by November 30, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

According to the national broadcaster, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, while addressing a media briefing, said the campaign is targeted at school children aged twelve and above.

He said the government has made complete vaccination of children aged 12 and above mandatory by November 30, adding that mobile teams will be visiting educational institutes while Saturday has been fixed as a special day for the purpose. 

Similarly, the last weeks of October and November have been fixed for the vaccination of students at their institutes.

Per Radio Pakistan, Dr Sultan urged parents to not hesitate in getting their children inoculated as the approved vaccines are safe. He said this is important to ensure their studies are not interrupted.

Dr Sultan further said the decision of allowing schools to resume normal classes from Monday has been taken "in view of decrease in COVID-19 cases".

He said that so far, about 63 million people in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

