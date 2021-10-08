COAS Gen Bajwa assures US of all possible efforts for peace in Afghanistan

US Deputy Secretary of the State Wendy R Sherman and COAS General Bajwa in a meeting. Photo: ISPR

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and collaboration for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan discussed during meeting.

General Bajwa says Pakistan supports the inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Visiting dignitary appreciates Pakistan’s role regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured the United States of Pakistan’s commitment towards making all possible efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan during a meeting with the US Deputy secretary of the State Wendy Ruth Sherman, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that Sherman called on General Bajwa and discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security situation, and collaboration for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan supports the inclusive government in Afghanistan,” said General Bajwa.



He also stressed on maintaining “meaningful bilateral engagement” between US and Pakistan for a durable multi-domain relationship between the two countries.

The ISPR’s statement read that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regarding the situation in the neighbouring country, especially its assistance in the successful evacuation operations following the Taliban takeover.

Sherman also pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace, the statement added.

Sherman arrives in Islamabad

Accompanied by a seven-member US delegation, Sherman arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Friday to hold important discussions with the civil and military leadership.



Ahead of her visit to Pakistan, Sherman on October 1 had demanded of Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups.

Before travelling to Pakistan, she visited India from October 6-7 where she held talks with the country's top leadership.

