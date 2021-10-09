President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

President Arif Alvi. Photo: file

President Arif Alvi reaches the UAE on a two-day official visit to formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

“Our active presence in Expo 2020 Dubai also signifies our renewed focus on geo-economics ,” says the president.

Arif Alvi says the country most desirous of peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi arrived on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday to formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

During his visit, the president will meet UAE dignitaries and leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media.

He will be the chief guest at an event relating to Roshan Digital Account and Roshan Apna Ghar, the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate the expatriates.



'Dubai Expo providing Pakistan perfect venue'

Talking to a Gulf’s newspaper ahead of his visit to UAE, President Alvi said that Dubai Expo 2020 was providing Pakistan the perfect venue to reach out to the world.

He said, “It is the perfect venue for us to reach out to the larger global audience to attract foreign investment in different sectors, including renewable energy, mineral resources, real estate, engineering, information technology, agriculture and tourism.”

“Our active presence in Expo 2020 Dubai also signifies our renewed focus on geo-economics ,” he noted

Talking about UAE-Pakistan relations, the president said, “The brotherly relationship between Pakistan and the UAE has stood the test of time and progressed over the years. We have maintained regular leadership-level interactions, aimed at reviewing and enhancing political, economic, trade and investment, cultural and defence cooperation.”



Afghan situation

On the Afghanistan situation, President Alvi said, “We are closely following the developments taking place in Afghanistan and are in contact with the international community on this issue.”

“We have consistently underscored the need for a political solution and have supported every effort for peace in Afghanistan. We have remained part of all mechanisms, regional and international, aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

The president said that peace in Afghanistan is also critical to realise our vision of regional connectivity, economic integration and development.

“The country most desirous of peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan,” he added

He further commented, “We also continue to emphasise that sustained, constructive engagement of the international community is imperative to avoid a humanitarian crisis and help ensure durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. The well-being of the Afghan people should be the foremost priority.”

Pakistan Pavilion showcases undiscovered riches of country

Themed as ‘Hidden Treasure’, the Pakistan Pavilion showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of the country. It has become one of the top destinations among visitors, having welcomed a large number of people since the Expo commenced.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organisations and businesses. The expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31, 2022.