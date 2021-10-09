 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2021 results controversy: PMC issues clarification

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

A file photo of the PMC building.
A file photo of the PMC building.
  • PMC issues clarification after students receive email with results of MDCAT 2021 exam early.
  • The final MDCAT 2021 results were scheduled to be announced after 1pm today on PMC's website, but several students received the results by email early morning.
  • Results sent out because of system error, however, are correct, says PMC.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) says they sent out an email ahead of the scheduled time with the result certificates of students who appeared for their Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021 due to "a system error".

The final MDCAT 2021 results were scheduled to be announced after 1pm today on PMC's website.

But this morning, many students reported that they had received an email from PMC's noreply email with their MDCAT 2021 result certificate attached, an announcement on Twitter by the PMC explained.

Related items

The commission explained that the final result was actually to be announced later in the afternoon after completion of the last exam scheduled today in the morning for COVID-19 affected students.

The results, it said, were correct but the commission apologised for its "inadvertent error as it has resulted in concern amongst the students".

What happened?

According to the PMC announcement, as part of the online result service provided to students on the PMC website to check their final result, an option was provided to download, print or email their result certificates also.

"Unfortunately due to an error the system generated all the result certificates and emailed them to students early this morning automatically."

The final score in all the result certificates received by students are correct and have been checked, PMC said, clarifying that although in a small number of certificates emailed to students in the morning there are errors in subject marks, the total score is correct.

This only happened due to the results being generated by the system automatically, PMC said, asking students to ignore these errors.

Students can recheck and verify their final result once PMC uploads the live results online.

More From Pakistan:

President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

President Alvi arrives in UAE to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to induct Shoaib Malik in place of injured Maqsood

T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to induct Shoaib Malik in place of injured Maqsood
Zahir Shah named as NAB deputy chairman: sources

Zahir Shah named as NAB deputy chairman: sources
Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases again

Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases again
Sindh to hold consultations before allowing resumption of normal classes

Sindh to hold consultations before allowing resumption of normal classes
US President Biden will soon talk to PM Imran Khan: Wendy Sherman

US President Biden will soon talk to PM Imran Khan: Wendy Sherman
Balochistan Corps Commander visits earthquake-hit areas

Balochistan Corps Commander visits earthquake-hit areas
Punjab Public Service Commission announces PMS 2020 results

Punjab Public Service Commission announces PMS 2020 results
COAS Gen Bajwa assures US of all possible efforts for peace in Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa assures US of all possible efforts for peace in Afghanistan
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Eight more suspects detained after victim issues statement

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Eight more suspects detained after victim issues statement
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Govt fixes sugar prices at Rs89.75 per kg

Govt fixes sugar prices at Rs89.75 per kg

Latest

view all