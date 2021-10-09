 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
Ed Sheeran says he felt the ‘most human’ when proposing to his wife Cherry Seaborn

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Ed Sheeran said the time he was proposing to his longtime girlfriend was when he felt the “most human"

British singer Ed Sheeran has opened up about his married life and how he popped the question in front of his now-wife Cherry Seaborn.

The Perfect singer was quoted by the Mirror UK, saying the time he was proposing to his longtime girlfriend was when he felt the “most human.”

“Well, Cherry’s parents never married, but they were together for 30 years. They have now married by the way. So, she hasn’t grown up thinking that marriage is important,” he said.

"But I come from that sort of thing, and my parents are married and their parents were married blah blah blah. So I was walking into it not knowing if she was going to say yes. There was not the confidence of like ‘Hey oh my God yes,’ So I did it,” he shared.

"I have never told this story actually. I was getting down one one knee and I said ‘Will you marry me?’ and she was like ‘Are you [expletive] joking?’”

"There was this long silence and I just went ‘Please?’ It's the most human I have ever felt because it was like in my career sometimes you find it is like ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like ‘Yeah’,” he said.

"You kind of get to a sort of point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like "Wil you marry me" It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully she did say ‘Yes',” he added.

