‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

LONDON: The beautiful city of Lahore has been projected globally with 150 iconic red London buses going live with the "Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan" branding adorned on the busy routes of London.



The campaign has been launched to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Punjab's capital and also to project Pakistan’s soft image — its beauty and culture — in a city like London, which is known as the capital of the world, as people from almost all nationalities reside here.

The buses pass through busy areas of Westminster outside the UK Parliament, 10 Downing Street, Oxford Street, Trafalgar Square, St John’s Wood, Marble Arch, and Kensal Green.

The 150 buses, carrying banners projecting Lahore’s beauty, start their route from bus despots just outside of London’s Zone 1 and Zone 2 and then enter central London, covering over 5,000 kilometres daily.

The initiative has been launched by a private housing company to attract investment in Lahore after the Punjab government introduced offers for people interested in investing in Pakistan.

The same group recently announced the launch of a $30 million luxury development project in central Lahore and their collaboration with a leading Italian fashion house, Versace Ceramics.

Zeeshan Shah, who is among the organisers of the campaign, said Lahore has undergone a $10 billion urban transformation in recent years, cementing its place as the cultural and economic heart of Pakistan.

“It’s the preferred investment destination in Pakistan and this is the message we want to give to the world from London, the global capital,” he said, adding that during four weeks, millions of people will see these buses depicting the diversity and beauty of Lahore.

Shah said the buses have been launched to celebrate the beauty and richness of Lahore, as Pakistan is known particularly for the beauty of Lahore's ancient heritage.

The former contestant of The Apprentice said the buses will create an unparalleled lasting visual impact on millions of pedestrians, especially tourists, who have returned to London after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last month.