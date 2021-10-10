Prince Andrew left out in the cold by royals: ‘He is a threat to the family’

Prince Andrew might not come out of hiding ever as the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit slapped against him

Prince Andrew’s return to royal life seems more unlikely than ever amidst the sexual abuse allegations placed against him.

According to sources, the Duke of York might not come out of hiding ever as the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit slapped against him has been a source of major embarrassment for the British royal family.

Per the Sunday Times of London, citing insiders, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have all slammed the door in the disgraced royal’s face.

“There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen,” said the source.

Meanwhile, an insider told UK Sun that “nine months ago Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him.”

Another source told the outlet: “William is no fan of Uncle Andrew,” adding that the Duke of Cambridge thinks his uncle is a “threat to the family.”