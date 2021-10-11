 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
AFP

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

By
AFP

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Blue Origin delays William Shatners space flight

  • William Shatner will become the first member of the Star Trek cast to journey space as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.
  • His October 12 flight was delayed owing to forecasted winds. 
  • He will now travel to space on October 13.

WASHINGTON: Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12.

But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The new flight is scheduled for 8:30 am (1330 GMT).

Shatner, 90, will be the oldest person ever to go to space.

His trip will take him and the NS-18 rocket crew just beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high, where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and gaze out at the curvature of the planet.

Blue Origin's decision to invite one of the most recognizable galaxy-faring characters from science fiction for its second crewed flight has helped maintain excitement around the nascent space tourism sector.

For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to introduce ‘pause voice recordings’ feature

WhatsApp to introduce ‘pause voice recordings’ feature
Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up
WhatsApp reminds users they can fast forward long voice messages with 2x

WhatsApp reminds users they can fast forward long voice messages with 2x
Is your WhatsApp backup end-to end encrypted?

Is your WhatsApp backup end-to end encrypted?
Pinterest to roll out new ad features to drive online shopping

Pinterest to roll out new ad features to drive online shopping
Zuckerberg responds to claims that Facebook prioritises profit as ‘just not true’

Zuckerberg responds to claims that Facebook prioritises profit as ‘just not true’
Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as US lawmakers demand investigation

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as US lawmakers demand investigation
Mark Zuckerberg apologises for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage

Israeli army tries to get cheeky over WhatsApp, FB outage; ends up getting trolled

Israeli army tries to get cheeky over WhatsApp, FB outage; ends up getting trolled

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage due to faulty configuration change, says company

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage due to faulty configuration change, says company
WhatsApp CEO breaks silence after hours-long outage

WhatsApp CEO breaks silence after hours-long outage
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech

Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech

Latest

view all