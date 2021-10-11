 
PMA wants MDCAT results cancelled

Pakistan Medical Commission building. — Facebook/File

  • PMA wants PMC to organise exams again in a transparent manner on a single day.
  • "PMC is doing everything without consultation," says PMA Secretary-General Dr Qaisar Sajjad.
  • PMC recently announced results in which 68,680 students passed exams out of 194,133 in total.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has lashed out at the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), demanding the commission hold the MDCAT exams again on the same day and cancel the one already held. 

The PMC was formed overnight and is working without consultation, said PMA Secretary-General Dr Qaisar Sajjad Monday.

Responding to the results announced by the commission on Saturday, he said that many students have failed the examination.

"PMA demands MDCAT results be cancelled and the exam should be held again on the same day," he said, adding that exams should not be conducted for 30 days.

He underlined that the PMC — previously known as PMDC — is a worldwide recognised body and people know the PMC as a registration body.

Dr Sajjad said doctors will encounter difficulties if each province has a different registration body. 

"The PMC is doing everything without consultation," the official reiterated.

PMC National Medical Authority (NMA) last week announced the final result of the MDCAT 2021 after the conclusion of the post-exam analysis held on the completion of the test.

Addressing a press conference, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi had said that a record number of 194,133 students gave the MDCAT exam from August 30, 2021 to October 2, 2021.

While sharing details of the final result, he had said that out of the 194,133 students, 68,680 students passed the exam resulting in a national pass percentage of 35.4%.

