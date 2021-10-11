China, India blame each other as talks fail

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18, 2020. REUTERS.

India says conflict was triggered by "unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo".

China says India "continued to insist on unreasonable and unrealistic demands".

Chinese army spokesperson hopes India would not "misjudge the situation" and would work with China to maintain peace.

Talks broke down, once again, between Indian and Chinese military authorities Sunday with the two countries blaming each other as they remained locked in a standoff in a high-altitude area.

On Sunday, commanders met for the 13th time, with Indian officials emphasising that the confrontation had been triggered by "unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo", India's defence ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," the ministry said, adding that the meeting did not lead to a resolution.

In February, both sides had agreed to pull back troops from some areas around Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 ft (4,270 metres), after prolonged negotiations between military commanders and diplomats of the two sides.

"The Indian side continued to insist on unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which made the negotiations more difficult," said Long Shaohua, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Western command, according to a notice posted on the command's WeChat account.

Long said he hoped India would not "misjudge the situation" and would work with China to maintain peace in the area.

Deployments by the two sides were enhanced after clashes in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed when soldiers fought with iron rods and stones in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

China also suffered an unspecified number of casualties, in the first combat losses for both countries on the border in 45 years.

But troops remain in close proximity in other parts of Ladakh, an arid snow desert that straddles a part of the 3,500 km-long border between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The two countries, which fought a border war in 1962, have over-lapping claims to large areas of territory along the frontier.