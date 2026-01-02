Dubai transports over 2.8 million passengers during New Year 2026 celebrations

A Dubai bus carries passengers as New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations unfold across the city. — Screengrab via X/@rta_dubai/File

DUBAI: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it transported more than 2.8 million passengers during the New Year 2026 celebrations, marking an increase of over 13% compared with the previous year.

The rise came under an integrated traffic and operational plan that included traffic management measures and temporary road closures across the emirate. The plan was implemented in coordination with Dubai’s Event Security Committee, government authorities, and strategic partners, the RTA said.

More than 2,836,000 passengers used public transport, taxis, e-hailing services, and shared mobility options on New Year’s Eve 2026, up from 2,502,000 passengers recorded during the same period in 2025.

The Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines carried around 1.25 million passengers, while the Dubai Tram transported about 58,000 passengers. Public buses and on-demand bus services carried more than 503,000 passengers, and taxis transported around 662,000 passengers.

Marine transport services carried nearly 77,000 passengers, while e-hailing vehicles transported about 286,000 passengers. Shared mobility services carried around 1,500 passengers, the authority said.

The authority said the traffic and operational plan helped ensure the safe and smooth movement of the public to and from celebration venues, highlighting Dubai's capacity to manage large-scale events in line with international standards.