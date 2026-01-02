 
Geo News

Doctor Faiqa Aftab Qureshi dies in fatal car crash in Dinwiddie County, Virginia

Dr Faiqa was the daughter of former Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) and a pediatric emergency expert

By
Web Desk
|

January 02, 2026

Deceased Dr Faiqa Aftab Qureshi. — Facebook/Childrens Hospital of The Kings Daughters
Deceased Dr Faiqa Aftab Qureshi. — Facebook/Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters 

Doctor Faiqa Aftab Qureshi, 75, was killed in a fatal car accident in the Dinwiddie County of Virginia, United States on Friday.

The authorities are reportedly investigating the single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 85.

Virginia State Police reported that troopers were dispatched at approximately 9am on Friday, December 26, to investigate the accident, roughly 2.5 miles north of McKenney Highway in Dinwiddie County.

Authorities said a 2024 Lexus RX 350 operated by a female driver veered off the left side of the highway and subsequently caught fire. Qureshi was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The deceased, identified as Dr Faiqa Aftab Qureshi, was a pediatric emergency expert, reportedly working at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Dr Faiqa was the daughter of late Air Marshal Nur Khan and an alumna and teacher of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore. She graduated from the university in 1973.

More From World

Fire ravages Amsterdam church on 'unsettled' Dutch New Year
Fire ravages Amsterdam church on 'unsettled' Dutch New Year
Around 40 killed in fire at Swiss ski resort bar, say officials video
Around 40 killed in fire at Swiss ski resort bar, say officials
In pictures: Fireworks light up skies worldwide as 2026 begins
In pictures: Fireworks light up skies worldwide as 2026 begins
Zohran Mamdani becomes first NYC mayor to take oath of office on Holy Quran video
Zohran Mamdani becomes first NYC mayor to take oath of office on Holy Quran
One security force member killed, 2 wounded in Aleppo suicide attack
One security force member killed, 2 wounded in Aleppo suicide attack
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami open to unity govt after Feb vote
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami open to unity govt after Feb vote