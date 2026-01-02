Doctor Faiqa Aftab Qureshi dies in fatal car crash in Dinwiddie County, Virginia

Deceased Dr Faiqa Aftab Qureshi. — Facebook/Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters

Doctor Faiqa Aftab Qureshi, 75, was killed in a fatal car accident in the Dinwiddie County of Virginia, United States on Friday.

The authorities are reportedly investigating the single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 85.

Virginia State Police reported that troopers were dispatched at approximately 9am on Friday, December 26, to investigate the accident, roughly 2.5 miles north of McKenney Highway in Dinwiddie County.

Authorities said a 2024 Lexus RX 350 operated by a female driver veered off the left side of the highway and subsequently caught fire. Qureshi was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The deceased, identified as Dr Faiqa Aftab Qureshi, was a pediatric emergency expert, reportedly working at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Dr Faiqa was the daughter of late Air Marshal Nur Khan and an alumna and teacher of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore. She graduated from the university in 1973.