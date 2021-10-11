 
pakistan
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Tiktokers Rambo and Ayesha Akram. — Geo News/File
Tiktokers Rambo and Ayesha Akram. — Geo News/File

  • DIG Shariq Jamal Khan says the audio recording, found from Rambo's mobile phone, has been made a part of the case.
  • According to the audio recording, Ayesha Akram and Rambo were planning to take money from all the suspects who have been arrested.
  • Rambo is currently in police custody on a four-day physical remand.

LAHORE: A new development has taken place in the Minar-e-Pakistan case as an audiotape between TikToker Ayesha Akram and suspect Rambo has reportedly surfaced.

During an investigation with TikToker Rambo, the police seized his phone and found a recording of a telephone conversation between him and Akram.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan said that the phone call recording has been made a part of the case.

Related items

According to the audio recording, Akram and Rambo were planning to take money from all the suspects who have been arrested so far.

The two TikTokers discussed the number of suspects arrested and how much money should be taken from them. They reportedly also discussed that most of them belong to a low income group.

In the audio, Akram told Rambo that people can hardly pay Rs550,000.

Rambo is currently in police custody on a four-day physical remand, during which many details have come to light.

Akram had nominated Rambo and 12 others in a statement, holding them responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Rambo had told media during a court appearance on Saturday that he had tried to save Akram's life. "This is how one is repaid for saving someone's life. The lesson here is that one should not help anyone."

He alleged that Akram wanted to take Rs500,000 from each of the suspects in the case.

“When I tried to convince her not to do so, she used foul language and threatened me that if I did not accept her demands, I may have to face jail,” he further alleged.

Rambo is the person seen defending Akram in numerous videos following the incident going viral.

According to the police, of the 104 suspects initially taken into custody for allegedly assaulting Akram, six have so far been identified by the victim, while three have confessed to the crime.

The suspects identified include Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid, and Iftikhar.

A local court had ordered the release of the rest of the 98 suspects, as Akram could not identify them during an identity parade.

What happened?

On August 14, a female TikToker in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had initially registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan

Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan
Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing

Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing
PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away

PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?
Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend

Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend
Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week

Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week
No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats

No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats
PDM heads to meet today to discuss EVMs, Islamabad march

PDM heads to meet today to discuss EVMs, Islamabad march
Petrol in Pakistan may become more expensive again

Petrol in Pakistan may become more expensive again
Bomb blast kills 2 children in Balochistan's Hoshab

Bomb blast kills 2 children in Balochistan's Hoshab
AJK by-election 2021: Counting of votes underway in Mirpur, Kotli constituencies

AJK by-election 2021: Counting of votes underway in Mirpur, Kotli constituencies
Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11

Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11

Latest

view all