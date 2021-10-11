Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces

Tiktokers Rambo and Ayesha Akram. — Geo News/File

DIG Shariq Jamal Khan says the audio recording, found from Rambo's mobile phone, has been made a part of the case.

According to the audio recording, Ayesha Akram and Rambo were planning to take money from all the suspects who have been arrested.

Rambo is currently in police custody on a four-day physical remand.

LAHORE: A new development has taken place in the Minar-e-Pakistan case as an audiotape between TikToker Ayesha Akram and suspect Rambo has reportedly surfaced.

During an investigation with TikToker Rambo, the police seized his phone and found a recording of a telephone conversation between him and Akram.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan said that the phone call recording has been made a part of the case.

According to the audio recording, Akram and Rambo were planning to take money from all the suspects who have been arrested so far.



The two TikTokers discussed the number of suspects arrested and how much money should be taken from them. They reportedly also discussed that most of them belong to a low income group.

In the audio, Akram told Rambo that people can hardly pay Rs550,000.

Rambo is currently in police custody on a four-day physical remand, during which many details have come to light.

Akram had nominated Rambo and 12 others in a statement, holding them responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Rambo had told media during a court appearance on Saturday that he had tried to save Akram's life. "This is how one is repaid for saving someone's life. The lesson here is that one should not help anyone."

He alleged that Akram wanted to take Rs500,000 from each of the suspects in the case.

“When I tried to convince her not to do so, she used foul language and threatened me that if I did not accept her demands, I may have to face jail,” he further alleged.

Rambo is the person seen defending Akram in numerous videos following the incident going viral.

According to the police, of the 104 suspects initially taken into custody for allegedly assaulting Akram, six have so far been identified by the victim, while three have confessed to the crime.

The suspects identified include Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid, and Iftikhar.

A local court had ordered the release of the rest of the 98 suspects, as Akram could not identify them during an identity parade.

What happened?

On August 14, a female TikToker in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police had initially registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.