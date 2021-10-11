 
Pakistan condemns detention of over 1,400 Kashmiris in IOJK

The Foreign Office of Pakistan. Photo: MOFA/ Twitter
  • These arbitrary arrests and detentions by the Indian forces are prime example of New Delhi’s state-terrorism, says FO spokesperson.
  • Surge in extra-judicial killings and arbitrary arrests in occupied Kashmir are a source of serious alarm for the world, says FO.  
  • "Nor will India’s illegal and unlawful actions be able to mislead the world into accepting its false narrative against the Kashmiris,” he adds. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of over 1,400 Kashmiris on orchestrated charges by the Indian occupied forces in one of the biggest ever crackdowns in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). 

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that these arbitrary arrests and detentions by the Indian forces are prime examples of New Delhi’s state terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IOJK.

He maintained that the recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations, and arbitrary arrests in IOJK are a source of serious alarm for the international community.

Last month, Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising irrefutable evidence of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes, and false flag operations in the occupied valley being carried out by Indian occupation forces with impunity.

The spokesperson said that India must recognise that no amount of brutalities committed against the Kashmiris can suppress their voice and their legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Nor will India’s illegal and unlawful actions be able to mislead the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris,” he added. 

