Monday Oct 11 2021
Scotland Yard shares rare update into into Prince Andrew assault case probe

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Scotland Yard’s probe into Prince Andrew’s connection to the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking case is reportedly being dropped by higher officials.

Per claims by the local metropolitan law enforcement agency, they will be taking “no further action” into Prince Andrew’s involvement regarding the 2001 allegation.

However, the agency claims they will be working closely with other law enforcement agencies to continue an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement reads, "The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

They also went on to say, "As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action.”

"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action. We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken."

