 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘rethink future’ after ‘relentlessly bad PR’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Experts worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to desperately rethink their plan for the future due to their relentlessly bad PR tactics at play.

This warning has been issued by NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean who believes the couple can no longer afford any other bad PR.

While speaking to Express he claimed, “On a serious note, I do think Harry and Meghan do need to seriously think about where they're going to go with their brand moving forward. They can't afford such bad PR which is relentless.”

"We're talking about the birthday video, The Bench book, the New York trip. A lot of people say, 'you're contributing to that'. I would say I'm just supporting the facts, a lot of these things were not successful."

He also went on to say, "It's very difficult for Harry and Meghan because being ex-royals and people wanting to meet them, they cannot really go undertake as an official royal visit.”

"The problem a lot of people felt was in New York, people were confused. Was it a royal visit or wasn't it?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub
Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film
Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report

Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report
‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’

‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’
Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka

Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka
Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Scotland Yard shares rare update into into Prince Andrew assault case probe

Scotland Yard shares rare update into into Prince Andrew assault case probe
The royal family to ‘snub’ Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition

The royal family to ‘snub’ Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘copying’ Diana’s ‘ease with ordinary people’ for relevancy

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘copying’ Diana’s ‘ease with ordinary people’ for relevancy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘self-generated publicity’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘self-generated publicity’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig
Princes Charles urges world leaders to turn talk into action at UN climate summit

Princes Charles urges world leaders to turn talk into action at UN climate summit

Latest

view all