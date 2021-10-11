 
Monday Oct 11 2021
Web Desk

WhatsApp's underdeveloped feature leaked

Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File
WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File

  • WABetaInfo reports that the leaked 'community' feature is not something like Twitter and Facebook.
  • The community feature is a way for users to organise their WhatsApp groups better.
  • The portal says that more details of the feature will be revealed soon.

WhatsApp had been planning to introduce a feature called "Community"; however, someone leaked the underdevelopment, WABetainfo reported Monday.

"We wanted to wait for some screenshots to introduce it," it said on its official Twitter handle.

According to WABetaInfo, the community feature is a way for users to organise their WhatsApp groups better.

However, addressing the rumours that this feature is like Twitter, WABetaInfo — the main independent portal where you can discover the news and real-time updates about WhatsApp — said: "It is not something like Twitter and Facebook."

The portal added that more details of the feature will be revealed soon.

