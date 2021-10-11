Why is the internet slow in Pakistan?

A countrywide slow internet speed was reported in Pakistan on Monday as a fault occurred in the 25,000-kilometres-long Asia-Europe double AE1 cable, Geo News reported.



Sources affiliated with telecommunication said that a major 40-terabyte cable was ruptured near Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a slow internet speed across Pakistan.

They said that it may take several days to repair the affected cable.

Sources added that authorities concerned are working to transfer the internet data traffic to other lower-capacity cables.