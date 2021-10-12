Other reasons behind govt’s continuation, says PDM chief Fazl

PDM President Fazlur Rehman. File photo

PDM's meeting was postponed due to the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Fazlur Rehman says it is surprising PTI is picking up courage to give electoral reforms to the country.

Opposition will try to take benefit from the situation in Balochistan, says PDM president.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman rebuffed on Monday the perception that the Opposition alliance’s weakness has strengthened the PTI government and said there are some other reasons behind the continuation of the “incompetent” regime.



“You know very well why the government is getting an extension. This government is not only illegitimate but also incomplete and is unable to deliver,” he said, while talking to reporters on the eve of a PDM meeting which was postponed due to the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar also participated in the meeting via video link.



The PDM chief said that person-specific legislation was done to push former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the wall. “If a government, which itself is an outcome of rigging, proposes electoral reforms, then it is a sign of the day of judgement.”

Even now, laws are amended to reward an individual, he said, in an indirect reference to the presidential ordinance that granted an extension to National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal.

In Balochistan, the PDM chief said, the ruling party’s own members have revolted which has complicated the situation and the Opposition will try to take benefit of it.

Without telling reasons for [the] extension in the government’s tenure, Fazl said the incompetence of the government had become a part of Pakistan’s history.

“Had the opposition not come out on the roads, the incompetence of the PTI government would not have been exposed,” he said.

Talking with reference to the October 12 coup, Fazl asked how not accepting the Constitution and sending an elected government packing could be called loyalty with the government.

“Our political history has seen many July and October like incidents in 1958, 1977, 1999 and at present,” he said, adding that every effort was being made to push Nawaz Sharif to the wall.

“Such incidents result in the break-up of a country. Promoting such elements or becoming the reason for creating such a group to impose on the masses cannot be called loyalty to the country,” he said.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Hafiz Hamdullah, Awais Noorani and others attended the meeting.

Later, Hafiz Hamdullah told newsmen that the PDM meeting ended without taking up the agenda while the next sitting would be held on October 18.