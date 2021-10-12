 
entertainment
Machine Gun Kelly says his relationship with Megan Fox is ‘ecstasy’ and ‘agony’

Megan Fox told the publication that when she first met MGK, she realized she had met her soulmate
American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox are opening up about their romance, revealing an unseen side to their relationship.

During an interview with British GQ Style, the Transformers actor, 35, and the Lace Up it maker, 31, shared a rare glimpse into their relationship as they posed for the magazine’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other,” said Kelly.

"It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason,” he added.

Fox told the publication that when she first met her beau, she realized she had met her soulmate.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened," she said.

"It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect,” she added. 

