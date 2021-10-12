Firing on my house a conspiracy to harass Opposition: PML-N's Khurram Dastgir

A file photo of PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir

PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir addresses a press conference after unidentified suspects open fire on his Gujranwala house.

Says firing incident a conspiracy to harass the Opposition.

Calls it a failure of the Punjab government to enforce law and order.



GUJRANWALA: Unidentified suspects opened fire on the side gate of senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir's house Sunday night, he revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the firing on his house was a conspiracy to "harass the Opposition".

The PML-N lawmaker from Gujranwala said women and children were present inside the house when the incident took place. He lamented that no action was taken over the firing, despite the administration being informing about it.

Despite a request, a case was not registered, he said, sharing that it was registered only after media reports about the firing incident surfaced.

He called the firing incident a "failure of [the] Punjab government to enforce law and order" in the province.

"You could not find the kidnappers of the presiding officers in the Daska by-polls. At least find those who opened fire on my house," Dastgir said.

He said this incident is another way to crush the Opposition. We are not hostile towards anyone in our politics, he said.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the house of PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir Sunday, however, no casualties were reported in the firing.

An update on the incident had been given by the official Twitter account of PML-N Gujranwala the next day.





