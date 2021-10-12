Sindh sees 38 new dengue cases in last 24 hours

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil. — Reuters/Files

As many as 18 cases reported in Karachi, eight from Matiari, six from Mirpurkhas, five from Tharparkar, and one from Sujawal.

New cases have pushed the total number of cases in the province during this month to 492.

A total of 66 people affected by the disease in Karachi’s district Central this year.

KARACHI: A total of 38 people have been affected by the dengue virus across the province during the last 24-hours, Sindh Health Department said Tuesday.

According to the statistics issued by the health department, as many as 18 cases of dengue have been reported in Karachi — eight from Matiari, six from Mirpurkhas, five from Tharparkar, and one from Sujawal.

The new cases have pushed the total number of cases in the province to 492 for the month of October.

A statement issued by the health department said that 66 people have been affected by the disease in Karachi’s district central this year, while at least 46 places and residential areas in the district have been declared dengue hotspots.



Hospitals run short of beds as dengue cases rise country-wide

Hospitals in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are refusing to take in more dengue patients as they have run out of beds, with cases of the virus surging across the country.

The beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Punjab's hospitals are being used to treat dengue virus patients, The News previously reported.

By Saturday, the number of new cases of dengue reported from Sindh had reached 44 while in September, 603 dengue cases were reported.

With six deaths, 2,345 cases of dengue fever have been reported from Sindh so far in the last nine months.