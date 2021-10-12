Sindh to launch new bus project in Karachi

 
KARACHI: The Sindh government aims to launch a new bus project in the city, the Minister for Transport Sindh Owais Qadir Shah said on Tuesday.

The minister said that the transport department has received funds for the inter-city bus project and that the procedure to purchase 250 diesel hybrid buses has been completed.

The buses will arrive in the city within four months, he said, adding that in the first phase of the project, they will operate across seven routes.

Shah said that four bus depots will be allotted to run the operations.

The minister said that other transport projects are also underway, with the Orange Line and Red Line making "rapid progress".

According to the minister's spokesperson, representatives from the Turkish public transport company behind the project arrived in Karachi, took a round of the bus dept at UP Morr and reviewed the bus routes devised.

