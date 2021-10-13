 
Pakistan likely to snub India's invitation to Senate chairman

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo: APP
  • India invites Sanjrani to attend the 100th anniversary of the Public Accounts Committee. 
  • Senior official says Pakistan has not accepted the invite. 
  • Indian President Ram Noth Govind will attend the event while PM Modi will speak during the ceremony as well. 

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will most likely snub an invitation by India to attend a parliamentary function in the country, stated a report by The News.

The Senate chairman was invited to attend the 100th celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

However, when The News contacted a senior official who usually receives foreign invitations, to ask him whether Pakistan had accepted the invitation or not, he said: "No".

"I am not aware of any reply," he responded curtly when asked whether Pakistan had communicated its decision to India or not.

The invitation letter sent by the Indian speaker says that President Ram Noth Govind will inaugurate the event, while Prime Minister Modi would also deliver a speech.

While a formal response or acknowledgement of the letter is awaited from Pakistan’s Senate Secretariat, it is not unusual for the two sides to meet in each other’s countries for different events.

