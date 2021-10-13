CCTV footage of dacoits killing nine people in Sadiqabad emerges

The video shows an argument between the owner of the petrol pump and dacoits, after which the robbers open fire.

People can be seen running to save their lives after hearing the sound of shots being fired.



Nobody has been arrested so far in this case.

CCTV footage of the petrol pump incident in which nine people were shot dead near Chowk Mahi in tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, emerged on Wednesday.



The seven-minute video shows that there was an argument between the owner of the petrol pump and dacoits who entered the office, after which they opened indiscriminate fire, killing several people present on the spot.

The News reported that among the nine people killed, eight belonged to the same family and were shot dead by members of the notorious ‘Janu Andarr gang’.

According to Sadiqabad police sources, the Andarr gang has been operating in the katcha areas of the Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan borders. Members of the gang came to Adda Chowk Mahi and shot dead the people on the spot. Those killed were identified as Nazir Ahmed (60), Munawar (30), Zaheer (25), Mohammad Sharif (18), Farooq Ahmed (18), Ghulam Nabi (60), Allah Daad (60), and Pir Bakhsh (45).

After the incident, the bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Sadiqabad first, and later on to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad Kaleem Yousaf, one injured man later died in the hospital. Reportedly, the head of the Andarr gang, Janu Andarr, on social media, claimed the murder of eight people, declaring them as informers of the police.

The Punjab Additional IGP issued a notice to the regional police officer and sought a report from him. District Police Officer Sadiqabad, along with his team, visited the crime scene. Police said another man, Mohammad Raziq, received a bullet in his leg.

A team of Sadiqabad Police Circle, led by DSP Abbas Akhtar and District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Additional IGP Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal have sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Ahmed Dareshak. The CM has ordered the police to arrest the gang members at the earliest.

