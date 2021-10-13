 
entertainment
Conservatorship or not, Britney Spears' kids custody agreement will remain intact

Conservatorship or not, Britney Spears' kids custody agreement will remain intact

Britney Spears' conservatorship end would not impact her children's custody arrangement, says ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer.

Speaking with Page Six in a recent conversation, Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said that even if the conservatorship is lifted, Britney would still have a 30-70 custody of sons Preston and Jayden.

“If the conservatorship is lifted, I don’t view that as being an automatic change of circumstances that is going to change the custody order of the case,” Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

“Just as the fact that she had a conservator didn’t decrease the amount of time she had, it’s not going to increase the time if she doesn’t have a conservator,” he added.

But the decision, however, is going to be jointly made by Spears' sons and Federline himself.

“You’ve got two teenage boys and between them, and the parents, whatever arrangement is going to be made … it’s got to be something that works with them, too,” Kaplan said.

