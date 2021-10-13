Gill suggests Maryam 'stick to politics' instead of fixating on 'magic'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill holding a press conference in Islamabad on October 13, 2021. — Screengrab via Geo News.

"Maryam should clarify what kind of Jinn she used to launder money abroad," says Shahbaz Gill.

Says Maryam should confine her views to politics and present the receipts of her properties to NAB.

"If your magic is so successful then why don't you use it for the good of the people?" Maryam had asked PM Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday reacted to Maryam Nawaz Sharif's speech from earlier in the day and suggested she "confine her views to politics" instead of talking about superstitions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Gill said that since Maryam is talking about magic and superstitions these days, she should also clarify "what kind of jinn she used to launder money abroad".

"Now that Maryam has started talking about [superstitions], would she care telling us about the witches that worked hard day and night to build apartments for the Sharif family in London?" Gill exclaimed.



"Could you tell us if there were any jinns or witches that were printing dollars in the basement of your house?"

Gill added that instead of issuing such statements, Maryam should confine her views to politics and present the receipts of her properties to the National Accountability Bureau.

Adding to Gill's remarks, Farrukh Habib said that Nawaz Sharif has been convicted by the court, therefore, nobody would want to be like him.

"Imran Khan has his own identity and he is the hero of Pakistan," Habib said, adding that the premier does not need to be like Nawaz.

He went on to say that irrespective of how many "magical tactics" Maryam employs, she will have to be accountable for her corruption.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court after a hearing of the Avenfield reference, Maryam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a constitutionally-elected prime minister, alleging that he resorts to magic to get things done.

She added that PM Khan should "not even attempt to be like Nawaz Sharif" as he was "an elected prime minister who came into power through the votes of the masses" as opposed to the incumbent ruler, who the Opposition frequently refers to as a "selected leader".

She said that if the use of "magic" had yielded success for the premier, then it should be put to use to alleviate the petrol, diesel, flour crises.

"If your magic is so successful then why don't you use it for the good of the people?" she asked.