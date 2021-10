— Online/File

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results of intermediate tomorrow (Thursday) and matriculation on October 16 (Saturday).

The results for intermediate and matriculation will be announced at 5pm on their respective days, a spokesperson for the board confirmed in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the special exam for inter will be conducted on November 27 and for matric, it will be conducted on December 11.