 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Eid Miladun Nabi to be ‘biggest’ event in Pakistan’s history: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

  • PM Imran Khan says Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated all over the country with great fervour.
  • Says event in Islamabad will be biggest one in country's history.
  • PM gets briefing on arrangements to observe Rabiul Awwal 12.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the celebrations for Rabiul Awwal 12 in Islamabad will be the biggest in the history of Pakistan, adding that the event will be celebrated all over the country with great fervour.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting on the preparations for 12th Rabiul Awwal and received a detailed briefing over it.

Related items

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mahmood, special assistants Shahbaz Gill, Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani and other concerned officers.

In addition to this, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Dr Ata-ur-Rehman attended the meeting over video link.

PM asks Muslims to care for environment

In another statement, PM Imran Khan said Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.

In a tweet on his social media account Wednesday, he said, "Almost 1,500 years ago, our Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.

While citing an edict, he said that Hazrat Ali (AS) emphasised the same in which he said the "work for this world as if you will live forever and work for here-after as if you will die tomorrow.”

He said the Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for future generations.

More From Pakistan:

PTI seeks explanation from Amir Dogar over recent interview

PTI seeks explanation from Amir Dogar over recent interview
Drugs are sold outside Quaid-e-Azam University: vice chancellor

Drugs are sold outside Quaid-e-Azam University: vice chancellor
Buledi seeks PM Imran Khan's intervention amid political turmoil in Balochistan

Buledi seeks PM Imran Khan's intervention amid political turmoil in Balochistan
Pakistani couple's viral video gets love from across the border

Pakistani couple's viral video gets love from across the border
Punjab boards to announce matric results on Oct 16

Punjab boards to announce matric results on Oct 16
Punjab boards to announce inter results tomorrow

Punjab boards to announce inter results tomorrow
Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to increase cooperation in defence, counter terrorism

Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to increase cooperation in defence, counter terrorism
PM Imran Khan orders accelerating Gilgit-Baltistan integrated development plan

PM Imran Khan orders accelerating Gilgit-Baltistan integrated development plan
Gill suggests Maryam 'stick to politics' instead of fixating on 'magic'

Gill suggests Maryam 'stick to politics' instead of fixating on 'magic'
BISE Larkana announces matric results

BISE Larkana announces matric results
First fraud case suspect gets relief under NAB Amendment Ordinance

First fraud case suspect gets relief under NAB Amendment Ordinance
NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani's residence seeking his arrest

NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani's residence seeking his arrest

Latest

view all