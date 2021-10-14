Eid Miladun Nabi to be ‘biggest’ event in Pakistan’s history: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

PM Imran Khan says Eid Miladun Nabi will be celebrated all over the country with great fervour.

Says event in Islamabad will be biggest one in country's history.

PM gets briefing on arrangements to observe Rabiul Awwal 12.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the celebrations for Rabiul Awwal 12 in Islamabad will be the biggest in the history of Pakistan, adding that the event will be celebrated all over the country with great fervour.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting on the preparations for 12th Rabiul Awwal and received a detailed briefing over it.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mahmood, special assistants Shahbaz Gill, Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani and other concerned officers.



In addition to this, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Dr Ata-ur-Rehman attended the meeting over video link.

PM asks Muslims to care for environment

In another statement, PM Imran Khan said Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.

In a tweet on his social media account Wednesday, he said, "Almost 1,500 years ago, our Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.

While citing an edict, he said that Hazrat Ali (AS) emphasised the same in which he said the "work for this world as if you will live forever and work for here-after as if you will die tomorrow.”

He said the Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for future generations.