Kumail Nanjiani unhappy about his appearance being mocked on ‘Silicon Valley’

Hollywood star Kumail Nanjiani is opening up about being made to feel uncomfortable on the set of his show Silicon Valley with constant jibes about his appearance.

During an interview with Variety, the comedian and his wife Emily V. Gordon spoke about how his physical appearance was being used as a continual joke on the HBO comedy.

"There were entire storylines around it. That stuff does get to you, where you're like, 'Aww…that's not a great feeling.' I love everyone on the show, and I never voiced this concern. Maybe I should have,” he said.

“Other actors did when they had stuff that they didn't enjoy doing. I understand that storyline ended up being funny. But yeah, parts of that didn't feel great,” he went on to say.

Gordon joined the discussion and said: "I did not like that you were considered unattractive on the show. That really bothered me.”

“The assumption that [Kumail's] not attractive did feel a little bit tied… because when you look at those men… If I were ranking completely objectively… Even my mom would call me and be like, 'Why are they saying that about him? I don't understand.' But yeah, it bugged me. I didn't like it,” she said.

Later in the interview, Nanjiani said: "Generally speaking, a big part of the ascribing of things that happens is sometimes it puts a filter on the world, and brown Asian men are completely desexualized.”