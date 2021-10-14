Taliban police chief killed in bomb attack

Photo: file

A Taliban police chief has been killed and 11 others wounded in a bomb explosion.

The blast happened in the capital of Kunar province, targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district.

Daesh is active in eastern Afghanistan.

ASADABAD: A bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, killing a Taliban police chief and wounding 11 others on Thursday.

The blast happened in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district, said an official from the group.

"The police chief has died and eleven people have been wounded," he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed to AFP that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians.



No one claimed responsibility for the attack but Daesh, which is active in eastern Afghanistan, has claimed similar attacks on the Taliban in the past.

The Taliban have battled with Daesh since its emergence in Afghanistan in 2014.

The group has claimed responsibility for some of the most recent attacks, including a suicide bombing among worshippers last week in a mosque in Kunduz province that killed around 100 people.