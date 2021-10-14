DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes

National Central Bureau-INTERPOL

ISLAMABAD: The Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday paid a visit to the headquarters of the National Central Bureau-INTERPOL in Islamabad, met with the officials there, and examined INTERPOL's databases.

According to a statement issued by the FIA in this regard, Abbasi was given a briefing by the director of the NCB regarding the working of the bureau which serves as the machinery for international police cooperation and communication.

Per the statement, the NCB-INTERPOL provides assistance to the country's law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in apprehending fugitives who commit crimes in Pakistan and flee the country.

In the year 2021, 43 fugitives were located in various countries due to the efforts of the NCB-INTERPOL. These fugitives were then extradited to Pakistan and handed over to district police officers.

The statement further said that the extradition of 128 fugitives — wanted by various Pakistani LEAs in connection with various crimes — is in the pipeline and NCB-INTERPOL Pakistan is making efforts with concerned INTERPOL member countries to get them extradited to Pakistan.

DG FIA appreciated the efforts of the NCB-INTERPOL Pakistan and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the round-the-clock working of the bureau, close coordination with other LEAs, and assistance provided to immigration staff at the Airport.

He also ordered the activation of the Fugitive Investigation Support Unit in NCB-INTERPOL at FIA's headquarters to provide the necessary information/assistance to INTERPOL member states for the early finalisation of extradition cases pending abroad.