Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021

Pakistanis imported vehicles worth $266.2 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Last year, the figure stood at $34.6 million.

Sources say the government is taking different measures to restrain imports of expensive and luxury cars.

Pakistanis imported vehicles worth $266.2 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year, marking a 669% increase in the rate of vehicular imports as compared to that of the last fiscal year’s first trimester.

Statistics issued by the Ministry of Commerce show that in the first quarter of 2020 (July-September), people imported vehicles worth $34.6 million.

In July this year, imports worth $123.25m were recorded, whereas in July last year, the figure stood at $19.36m.



Similarly, vehicles worth $141.43m were imported in August 2021, whereas in August 2020, imports worth $15.7m were recorded.

Meanwhile, in September this year, car imports stood at $1.6m, as compared to September 2020 when they were a mere $0.2m.

Sources within the ministry said that the government is taking different measures to restrain imports of expensive and luxury cars.