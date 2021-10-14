 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Shahbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif, gestures after appearing before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Islamabad, Pakistan June 17, 2017. — Reuters/File
Shahbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif, gestures after appearing before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Islamabad, Pakistan June 17, 2017. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated students who did well in their intermediate examinations.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the students who did well in their intermediate exams," he said.

"I am particularly happy to know that over 80% of Daanish Schools students have scored A/A+ grades in these exams. My best wishes to you all for a bright future," he added.

Earlier in the day, nine boards from Punjab — BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal — announced their results for intermediate exams.

More From Pakistan:

DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes

DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes
Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed

Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif
Rupee extends losses against US dollar

Rupee extends losses against US dollar
'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan

'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan
Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry

Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry
Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules
Court indicts Zahir Jaffer, 11 others in Noor Mukadam's murder case

Court indicts Zahir Jaffer, 11 others in Noor Mukadam's murder case
No differences between military and govt: Fawad Chaudhry

No differences between military and govt: Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan convenes emergency meeting of PTI's parliamentarians: sources

PM Imran Khan convenes emergency meeting of PTI's parliamentarians: sources
US to send another 2.4m doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan

US to send another 2.4m doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan
Rooting out nepotism

Rooting out nepotism

Latest

view all