BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated students who did well in their intermediate examinations.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the students who did well in their intermediate exams," he said.



"I am particularly happy to know that over 80% of Daanish Schools students have scored A/A+ grades in these exams. My best wishes to you all for a bright future," he added.

Earlier in the day, nine boards from Punjab — BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal — announced their results for intermediate exams.