— Online/File

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi will announce today the results of the Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2021.

The candidates can check results here when they are announced by the BISE at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Intermediate Part I & II (Annual) Examination 2021 today.