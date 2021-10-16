Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

Jonathan Goodwin was rushed to a trauma unit after a stunt went horrifically wrong. Britain’s Got Talent star was left with ‘brutal injuries’ and almost killed after a daredevil stunt went wrong on stage.



The 41-year-old was almost killed during a stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, in which he was suspended upside-down 70ft in the air from a wire in a straitjacket, while two cars swung back and forth either side of him, according to reports.

The professional daredevil and escapologis was supposed to free himself and fall onto an air mattress below, but something went wrong with the stunt, leaving him ‘sandwiched’ between the two cars as they smashed together, bursting into flames as he fell to the ground and hit his head.

The stuntman was left with ‘brutal injuries’ and production staff feared he was dead after he was unresponsive following the crash.

They added that he was ‘responsive when he was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery’, and is believed to be in a trauma unit with his condition ‘unclear’.

Jonathan had appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2020 and had returned to compete on the ‘Extreme’ version of the show.