 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

Jonathan Goodwin was rushed to a trauma unit after a stunt went horrifically wrong. Britain’s Got Talent star was left with ‘brutal injuries’ and almost killed after a daredevil stunt went wrong on stage.

The 41-year-old was almost killed during a stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, in which he was suspended upside-down 70ft in the air from a wire in a straitjacket, while two cars swung back and forth either side of him, according to reports.

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

The professional daredevil and escapologis was supposed to free himself and fall onto an air mattress below, but something went wrong with the stunt, leaving him ‘sandwiched’ between the two cars as they smashed together, bursting into flames as he fell to the ground and hit his head.

The stuntman was left with ‘brutal injuries’ and production staff feared he was dead after he was unresponsive following the crash.

They added that he was ‘responsive when he was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery’, and is believed to be in a trauma unit with his condition ‘unclear’.

Jonathan had appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2020 and had returned to compete on the ‘Extreme’ version of the show.

More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus:Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3

'Kurulus:Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews
Queen Elizabeth advised against consuming her favourite evening drink

Queen Elizabeth advised against consuming her favourite evening drink
Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region

Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region
'Ultimate jewel' Queen Elizabeth II should be used 'sparingly'

'Ultimate jewel' Queen Elizabeth II should be used 'sparingly'

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years
This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Game' nail art customized for all nine episodes

This Malaysian salon has 'Squid Game' nail art customized for all nine episodes
Prince William says his daughter Charlotte believes unicorns are real

Prince William says his daughter Charlotte believes unicorns are real
Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament

Queen Elizabeth dons head-to-toe pink during opening session of Welsh Parliament
Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Director shares sneak peek from 'The Batman' trailer

Latest

view all